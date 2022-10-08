Greg Papa explains how 49ers can sustain elite defensive start to 2022 season

Papa: How 49ers' elite defense can sustain strong start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defense has been among the best in the NFL to start the 2022 season.

After San Francisco’s Week 4 beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams, the rest of the league woke up to just how dominant the 49ers’ defense truly is.

The defensive performance, which limited the Rams to just three field goals last week, took the No. 1 spot on the NFL’s Next Gen Stats analytics team’s rankings of the top-10 defensive lines.

But is it too early to say this defense is legit, and will DeMeco Ryans’ squad be able to sustain the elite start for the rest of the season?

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco dove more in-depth with longtime Bay Area announcer Greg Papa about this San Francisco defense during the "Ask Papa" segment on the latest episode of "49ers Talk.”

“Well, you have to go out and do it,” Papa said. “I look at the process and the talent. Now ultimately, I make a mistake and it’s about production. If you don’t produce, then it’s not worthy of the argument. But I look at the process, how they prepare to play and the talent that they have on the field. To me, this defense is way better than the 2019 one.”

Of course, that 2019 defense set the tone early on and helped the team secure a trip to South Beach for Super Bowl LIV, where the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Through four games this season, the 49ers' defense is allowing just 46 points compared to 50 points allowed through four games three seasons ago.

San Francisco also is out-pacing their sack total from 2019 (13 sacks) with 15 through four games this season.

There's no doubt this San Francisco defense has the makings of a special unit. The 49ers haven't exactly played an elite offense yet, but they have allowed a league-best 0.84 points per drive and an incredibly low 3.81 yards per play, the sixth-best average among all defenses in this century through each of their first four games.

Papa had a unique comparison to another Bay Area team to show just how dominant this 49ers' defense can be.

“And as far as the Warriors, that was the talking point with Steve Kerr the first two years he was here, after that, you got Kevin Durant, and it wasn’t strength in numbers, it was we’re going to annihilate you," Papa said. "Tell me, on this defense, where are you weak?"

"I would say that they’re weak nowhere," Maiocco responded.

Let's hope that rings true all season.

