Greg Papa emphasizes Deebo Samuel's importance in 49ers' game plan

Deebo Samuel's impact on the 49ers offense was evident throughout his rookie season. The wideout was second on the team in receiving yards (857) and touchdowns (3) while adding three rushing touchdowns as well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan's confidence in Deebo was sky-high, which showed in San Francisco's most important game of the season.

"All you have to do is look at Kyle's gameplan of the Super Bowl (LIV)," NBC Sports Bay Area's Greg Papa said. "He was all over the early call sheet, as Kyle scripts the first 24. Deebo was taking endarounds, Deebo was a focal point in the pass game, they had Deebo throw, people may not realize the play but it was gonna be a pass, but Deebo was gonna throw the ball to Jimmy Garoppolo, who was gonna leak out to the left."

Deebo's versatility is perfect for a Shanahan offense, and that early drop back in Super Bowl LIV likely won't be the last time we see Samuel look to throw.

Papa also identified a few wideouts who will have to step up if Deebo's absence indeed extends into the regular season.

"I think Kendrick Bourne can take on more," Papa continued. "Obviously Jalen Hurd, time is now for Dante Pettis, time is now for Richie James Jr. and you have a veteran presence in Travis Benjamin who may be able to take on more, but Deebo Samuel was the guy here."

2020 No. 25 overall pick Brandon Aiyuk likely also will have his role increased early, depending on how quickly he can pick up on Shanahan's intricate offensive scheme.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle is the focal point without a doubt of San Francisco's offense, but Samuel will be missed dearly if he is unavailable for Week 1.

