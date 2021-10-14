The resignation of head coach Jon Gruden on Monday not only left the Las Vegas Raiders without a head coach but without a play-caller as well.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Greg Olson will now handle the play-calling for the Raiders moving forward after Gruden’s departure from the team.

“I’m excited to move forward with who we’ve got,” tight end Darren Waller told reporters. “I believe in (Greg). I believe that he gives us a chance to win. I believe that he believes in Derek and his ability. They’re going to make things a little more simple for guys and we’re just going to go out there and play and have fun.”

While Olsen deferred to Gruden to handle the play-calling with the Raiders, it won’t be his first time handling the role in the NFL. Olsen has previously served as an offensive coordinator with the Raiders under head coach Dennis Allen in 2013-14, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11), the St. Louis Rams (2005-06) and Detroit Lions (2004-05).

Olson stepping into the role provided the most seamless transition the Raiders could hope for after a tumultuous last week that has upended the franchise. Now they have to pick up the pieces and get ready to face the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

Greg Olson to take over as Raiders play-caller after Jon Gruden departure originally appeared on Pro Football Talk