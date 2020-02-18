Greg Olsen's Twitter foreshadowed him signing with the Seahawks

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Seahawks are signing veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year, $7 million contract. According to Schefter, $5.5 million of the deal is fully guaranteed.

Former Panthers' TE Greg Olsen is signing a one-year, $7 million deal that includes $5.5M gtd with the Seahawks, per source. Olsen visited and negotiated with Buffalo, Seattle and Washington but felt most comfortable with the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

I already covered what the deal means for the Seahawks in 2020, but there's a fun social media layer to Seattle's latest acquisition.

On Feb. 1, Bill Voth of the Panthers tweeted out a photo of Cam Newton whispering something to Russell Wilson at NFL Honors. He asked a simple question.

What could Cam Newton be whispering to Russell Wilson? (pic via Perry Knotts/NFL) pic.twitter.com/RKcDM7cUn1 — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) February 1, 2020

To wit, Olsen quote tweeted to join the fun.

Olsen can still play 😜 https://t.co/u7YROpwq4u — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) February 2, 2020

That sparked a response from Wilson and sent Seahawks Twitter into a tizzy over a potential pairing of the QB and tight end.

As Wilson pointed out on Tuesday following Schefter's announcement, they were clearly onto something.

Olsen figured to be one of Wilson's go-to targets in 2020. Schefter reported that the QB was the main selling point in getting Olsen to sign with the Seahawks over Buffalo and Washington.

