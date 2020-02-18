Greg Olsen's Twitter foreshadowed him signing with the Seahawks

Joe Fann
NBC Sports Northwest

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Seahawks are signing veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year, $7 million contract. According to Schefter, $5.5 million of the deal is fully guaranteed.

I already covered what the deal means for the Seahawks in 2020, but there's a fun social media layer to Seattle's latest acquisition.

On Feb. 1, Bill Voth of the Panthers tweeted out a photo of Cam Newton whispering something to Russell Wilson at NFL Honors. He asked a simple question.

To wit, Olsen quote tweeted to join the fun.

That sparked a response from Wilson and sent Seahawks Twitter into a tizzy over a potential pairing of the QB and tight end.

As Wilson pointed out on Tuesday following Schefter's announcement, they were clearly onto something.

Olsen figured to be one of Wilson's go-to targets in 2020. Schefter reported that the QB was the main selling point in getting Olsen to sign with the Seahawks over Buffalo and Washington.

