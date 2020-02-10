Greg Olsen visiting Washington Monday, Seattle Wednesday

Greg Olsen spent some time in the broadcast booth during the first weekend of XFL action, but he’ll be back on the hunt for a job playing tight end in the NFL this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Olsen is in Washington on Monday and Seattle on Wednesday. Olsen also visited with the Bills last week and Rapoport reports that he expects to make a decision about his playing future by the end of the week.

Olsen will be visiting with someone he knows well in Washington as Ron Rivera was his head coach in Carolina for all but the final four games of the 2019 season. Olsen never played for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, but Seattle could use a bit more production from the tight end spot.

Olsen had 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns last season.