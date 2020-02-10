Greg Olsen’s three-team tour ends in Seattle on Wednesday

Free agent tight end Greg Olsen is making his rounds across the NFL in search of a new team.

After visiting the Buffalo Bills last week, Olsen's next stops are with the Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the veteran tight end has a date with the Seahawks this Wednesday. Olsen is reportedly still weighing retirement and has a broadcasting job waiting for him at FOX should he decide to leave football.

The 34-year-old is expected to make a decision by the end of this week.

Free agent TE Greg Olsen has a #Redskins visit through today, source said. He arrived yesterday. His #Seahawks visit is Wednesday, and then Olsen expects a decision by the end of the week. Olsen, who was in the booth for an XFL game yesterday, has also spent time with the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

An Olsen signing makes since for Seattle logistically. Will Dissly is coming back from a torn Achilles, his second season-ending injury in consecutive years. While Dissly will soon be back at full strength and restricted free agent Jacob Hollister is expected back in 2020, it wouldn't hurt to have an insurance policy.

Olsen played 14 games in 2019 and finished with 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers. In his 13-year career, which includes two Pro Bowl selections, Olsen has 718 receptions for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns.

The Seahawks are also listening to franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who has made it clear he wants to surround himself with superstar caliber players. Could Olsen be one of those players for Seattle? We are days away from finding out. One thing is for sure: Olsen can still play.

