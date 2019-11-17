Greg Olsen sums up Panthers struggles perfectly: 'A comedy of terrible football'

There’s a reason Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen wants to get into broadcasting after his NFL career: Sometimes, he just has a way with words.

Olsen showed off that skill following the Panthers’ 29-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. After the game, Olsen called Carolina’s performance “a comedy of terrible football.”

Greg Olsen called the game “a comedy of terrible football”. pic.twitter.com/j3ZAeB2H6Z — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 17, 2019

He’s not wrong. Carolina’s offense looked punchless against a Falcons defense that has been vulnerable most of the year. Quarterback Kyle Allen deserves a fair amount of the blame after throwing four interceptions in the loss. Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore had strong outings, but that was about it.

There’s a chance the Panthers’ loss won’t look so bad in a few weeks. After looking abysmal to open the season, the Falcons’ defense has shown signs of life in recent weeks. Following their Week 9 bye, the Falcons have given up a total of 12 points in two games. In Week 10, the team allowed just nine points in a major upset over the New Orleans Saints.

With the loss, the Panthers fell to 5-5 on the season. The team must find a way to bounce back when it takes on the Saints in Week 12. Another loss could crush the team’s playoff hopes.

Panthers fans won’t be laughing if that happens.

