Greg Olsen will sign a one day contract, retire as a member of the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will be having back two of their former star players to officially retire them in the franchise

And of one them is former Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen.

Greg Olsen will join Thomas Davis by signing one-day contract to retire as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Both will make it official next Thursday on a Zoom call. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) March 4, 2021

On Wednesday, linebacker Thomas Davis announced that he will be signing a one-day contract to officially retire as a Panther

Thomas played 13 seasons with the team.

The Panthers announced the news on their Twitter page with a video celebrating the retirement.

Olsen replied to the video with his announcement that he will be joining Davis in signing a one-day contract and retiring as a Panther, as well.

Sounds fun, see you there 😉 https://t.co/ltvuiN382d — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 4, 2021

Olsen made it official that he would be retiring from football back in January, spending his last full NFL season as a Seattle Seahawk.

Seattle will still need to release Olsen before he can sign his one-day contract with the Panthers.

For his career, Olsen had 742 catches for 8,683 and 60 touchdowns.

The two will retire as Panthers together on Thursday on a Zoom call.