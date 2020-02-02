Greg Olsen to Seattle Seahawks? Appears he wouldn’t mind

It's only been two days since the Carolina Panthers and Greg Olsen mutually parted ways, but the veteran tight end may already be eyeing potential landing spots.

Bill Voth, the assistant director of Panthers digital broadcasting, put out a post on Saturday showing Carolina quarterback Cam Newton whispering something to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Perplexed by what the two may be talking about, Voth proposed this question to Twitter: "What could Cam Newton be whispering to Russell Wilson?" Olsen had some thoughts of his own...

"Olsen can still play," he replied on the post.

Olsen can still play 😜 https://t.co/u7YROpwq4u — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) February 2, 2020

It appears Wilson is also warming up to the idea of Olsen in Seattle.

The Seahawks could certainly use an insurance policy at tight end this season. Will Dissly is on his way back from his Achilles injury, but his last two seasons have ended abruptly due to season-ending injuries. Luke Willson is an unrestricted free agent and unlikely to return to Seattle this offseason. Jacob Hollister is one of Seattle's four restricted free agents this offseason, but will likely return and continue to provide depth at tight end.

Olsen would give the Seahawks an instant upgrade at the tight end position and could quickly become one of Wilson's main weapons. In 2019, Olsen brought in 52 targets for 597 yards and two touchdowns with the Panthers. He was, however, limited to just 16 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to foot injury.

Recently, Russell Wilson expressed his desire to add more superstars to the Seahawks roster. And while tight ends, in their own right, don't generally operate at a superstar level, Olsen was a consistent threat to opposing defenses.

Olsen will be 35 years old in March and while age should be taken into account, he should continue to be productive a few more years. If Seattle can get him at the right price, they might just get the help they need at tight end this offseason.

