Greg Olsen says doctors found a heart donor for 8-year-old son TJ

Greg Olsen tweeted about his son TJ's situation in May. (Photo by Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says a heart donor was found for his 8-year-old son TJ. Olsen tweeted the news, asked fans for prayers and thanked fans for "the outpouring of support."

Olsen said he learned about TJ's donor Thursday night.

We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses. TJ has a long road ahead of him but today is a huge step forward.



From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the outpouring of support through this entire journey.



The Olsen Family — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 4, 2021

Olsen added that TJ still "has a long road ahead of him," but noted that Thursday's news was "a huge step forward." Olsen did not reveal when his son will undergo heart transplant surgery.

Greg Olsen tweeted about TJ's need for donor in May

Olsen revealed TJ's situation in May. Olsen explained that TJ's modified heart was "reaching its end," and that TJ may need a heart transplant. TJ has lived with hypoplastic left heart syndrome since birth. He's undergone three open heart surgeries.

Olsen spent the 2020 NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks, but retired in the offseason. He's expected to work as a color analyst for Fox during the 2021 NFL season.

