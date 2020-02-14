Greg Olsen negotiating with Buffalo, Washington, Seattle

Although free agency doesn’t really heat up in the NFL for another month, the first well-known free agent is talking contract with three teams.

Free agent tight end Greg Olsen is negotiating with Buffalo, Washington and Seattle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Olsen is free to sign with any team now because the Panthers released him last week. Free agents whose contracts expire cannot sign with a new team until March 18.

Olsen, who turns 35 next month, played in 14 games last season for the Panthers, catching 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns.