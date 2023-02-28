Greg Olsen maintaining strong work ethic despite Tom Brady job rumors

Greg Olsen may have a competitor in the broadcast booth, as Tom Brady is expected to take over the No. 1 NFL analyst job whenever he wants it.

But until that day comes, Olsen plans to continue moving forward with business as usual.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract last year, right as Olsen was finding his stride in the broadcast booth. The former Carolina Panthers tight end will have another season with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth, and he plans on using it as an opportunity to prove himself.

When recently discussing his job commitments, he made it clear he is still going to show up and do his job.

“I have all of the respect in the world for Tom. He’s the greatest. I get it. I understand why they went after him. But I’m not gonna roll over and die,” Olsen said, via Queen City News. “I’m willing to do what these guys aren’t willing to do, until they kick me out. I’m gonna sit there and do it. Maybe he [Brady] does come and take my job one day. I can live with that. I get it. I understand the rules that we all sign up for.”

This could be a make-or-break season in the booth for Olsen, and it’s clear he’s going to give it his all until further notice.

