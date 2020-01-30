Greg Olsen leaves Panthers after nine years

Greg Olsen has left the Carolina Panthers, the tight end and the team have announced.

The two confirmed on Thursday they had mutually agreed to part ways, bringing to an end Olsen's nine-season Panthers career.

Olsen starred in Carolina's run to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

The veteran, who the Chicago Bears traded to the Panthers in 2011, had been under contract through the 2020 campaign.

"Today, I had the opportunity to sit down with [general manager] Marty Hurney and have a great conversation regarding my future with the organisation," Olsen said in a lengthy statement posted to his official Twitter page.

"The team and I are both on the same page that it is best we go in different directions for now."

While thanking staff and team-mates in Carolina, Olsen added he had "not closed the door on any potential career options".

He said: "I still have the love of football in my heart and will explore all opportunities presented to me."