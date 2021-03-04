Greg Olsen will join Thomas Davis in retiring as Panthers

The Panthers will be welcoming back two of their former star players next week in order to commemorate their retirements.

Linebacker Thomas Davis announced on Wednesday night that he will be signing a one-day contract with his first NFL team in order to retire as a member of the organization. Tight end Greg Olsen responded to a video from the team about Davis by writing “sounds fun, see you there” and the Panthers announced on Thursday that Olsen will be there as well.

Olsen announced he was retiring in January. He spent his final NFL season with the Seahawks and the team will need to release him before he can formally sign a final Panthers contract. Washington released Davis on Wednesday before his announcement.

Olsen had 524 catches for 6,463 yards, and 39 touchdowns in nine seasons with Carolina.

