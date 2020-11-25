Greg Olsen injury paves way for Colby Parkinson’s opportunity with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks are expected to get reinforcements in Week 12 with Chris Carson, Ethan Pocic and Shaquill Griffin coming back to the lineup. Unfortunately, Greg Olsen’s name has been added to Seattle’s injury report. Seattle’s top tight end will miss four to six weeks with a ruptured fascia in his foot.

The silver lining is that the Seahawks have plenty of depth at tight end. Fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson will enter the mix along with Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister.

“Colby is going right into the rotation,” Pete Carroll said on Tuesday. “We’re going to throw him in there to make sure everybody is fresh and all that. I’m not going to hesitate there.”

The Stanford product spent the first six weeks of the season on the NFI list with a foot injury of his own after suffering a stress fracture prior to the start of training camp. Seattle’s logjam at tight end has kept Parkinson as a healthy scratch for the last three games.

A month of practices under his belt should have him ready for game action in Week 12 against the Eagles.

“He’s had a really good return,” Carroll said. “He had to hang around for so long. He really did learn all of his stuff. He’s a bright kid and picked it up and has executed well understanding the techniques and the principles. He’s got to knock the rust off. These practices are good and valuable, but it’s not the same as a game. The game speed is going to be the first time for him.”

Seattle tight ends have averaged a combined 84 snaps over the last three weeks. Assuming that usage remains consistent and that the Seahawks continue to utilize a healthy rotation, you could playing time split somewhere in the range of Dissly at 45 snaps, Hollister at 24 and Parkinson at 14.

“We’re going to make him play so we can keep our rotations alive,” Carroll said. “Colby is going to come in here and do the best he can and see if he can help us.”

At 6-foot-7, Parkinson offers a big target that differs from Seattle’s other tight ends. It would be encouraging to see him run the seams a time or two and potentially offer a red zone presence.