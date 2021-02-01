Greg Olsen had 'buyer’s remorse' after choosing Seahawks over Bills in final season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Greg Olsen had Super Bowl sized dreams in his final NFL season.

That’s why when it came to choosing a team that would best fulfill his hopes of winning a Super Bowl before retirement, he chose to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

But as we now know, the Seahawks had an early playoff exit after an ugly loss to the Rams in the Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, another team Olsen had on his radar, the Buffalo Bills, went on to play in the AFC Championship Game, before falling to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

On a recent appearance of The Herd, Colin Cowherd recounted a series of texts between himself and Olsen, where the FS1 host persuaded the legendary tight end to join Russell Wilson in Seattle.

“I texted him twice pushing him to go to Seattle, and it was Buffalo that made the [AFC] Championship,” Cowherd explained. “I’m riddled with guilt. … hopefully, it didn’t sever our relationship.”

After nine years with the Carolina Panthers, Olsen ultimately agreed to suit up in Seattle in 2020, but things didn’t go as planned. He caught just 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in 11 regular-season games and spent four weeks on Injured Reserve with a plantar fascia injury.

“I look back on those texts. I put a lot of stock in what you thought,” Olsen told Cowherd. “But I’m glad I went to Seattle. It’s a good experience. I was happy for Buffalo. I had a lot of friends there, I had a lot of people there...

But I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t having a little bit of buyer’s remorse, you know?

- Greg Olsen on choosing Seahawks over Bills

As Olsen penned in his retirement post, “life doesn’t always go as planned.”

Seattle’s 2020 season was undeniably one that everyone within the Seahawks organization, including Olsen, wishes could have gone differently.

Still, there’s a lot to be proud of. The Seahawks won the NFC West with a 12-4 record, players like Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett set franchise records on offense and the defense had a tremendous mid-season turnaround to come out on top as one of the league’s best.

Olsen will not be back in a Seahawks uniform next season, but hopefully he'll be the FOX broadcaster calling the game the next time Seattle makes it to the big game.