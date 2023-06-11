Greg Olsen: Giants TE Darren Waller is an ‘absolute specimen’

Greg Olsen spent 14 years in the NFL and during that time, he was named to three Pro Bowls and received two Second-Team All-Pro honors. He recorded 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns.

In retirement, Olsen got together with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and created “Tight End University” — a summit of the league’s top and upcoming talents where they can work on and refine their craft.

Between his extensive career and Tight End U, Olsen has seen the best of the best. He knows what it takes to be a top tight end in the league and he knows what the truly elite look like.

But every once in a while, Olsen puts eyes on someone who truly stands out — someone who overshadows the elite and stands alone at the top. And one of those players happens to be New York Giants tight end Darren Waller.

"Darren Waller is an ABSOLUTE SPECIMEN.. On a field of elite athletes he stands out amongst them which isn't easy to do"@gregolsen88 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pNt2oG48Vt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 7, 2023

“That guy is an absolute specimen,” Olsen said of Waller. “So, two years ago, our first year doing it was my first time ever seeing Darren in person. And watching him on a field with other 6-foot-4-plus guys who are all 240-plus, he just stood out. Just the way his legs (looked), the way he ran, his body type. The dude is unbelievable. On a field of elite athletes, he stands out amongst them which is not easy to do.”

In an attempt to surround quarterback Daniel Jones with more talent, the Giants went out and acquired Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. And if his dominance in OTAs is any indication, Waller appears primed to take their offense to the next level.

