Greg Olsen’s favorite memory of playing with Cam Newton
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon is joined by sportscaster and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII. Greg joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Fireball Whiskey.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon is joined by sportscaster and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII. Greg joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Fireball Whiskey.
Yahoo Sports has been covering the Super Bowl on the ground and from afar the past week. Here's your hub for everything Big Game.
Ekeler's Edge has made it's way to the Super Bowl. Austin joins Matt Harmon in Las Vegas for the season finale of 'Ekeler's Edge'. Harmon and the NFL running back recap the Ekeler's Edge Invitational fantasy league and when Austin is going to shave his eyebrows for the fantasy bet he lost this season.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Super Bowl week is officially here and we have already seen a record number of bets placed on the big game this weekend. But we are here to tell you there's more to place and more money to make. The Athletic and Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon ON-LOCATION at Radio Row in Las Vegas for a special Super Bowl edition of Stat Nerd.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
Not to burst Chiefs fans' bubbles, but Madden has been wrong the last three years when it comes to Super Bowl predictions.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
Greg Olsen is widely praised for his work as the No. 1 NFL analyst for Fox. With Tom Brady waiting in the wings on a lucrative deal, Olsen's next step is unclear.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for NFL championship weekend.
Some say this is the best weekend of NFL football all year. Many are looking forward to another clash between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are pumped for every game this weekend and get you ready for every matchup in the Divisional Round.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Football paradise awaits those who venture a few freeway exits north of Allegiant Stadium.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime.
Our positional preview series continues for the 2024 fantasy baseball season with the catchers, as Scott Pianowski shares his backstop analysis.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Take the Chiefs, the gambling legend says, revealing his take on the 2024 Super Bowl.