Greg Olsen expected to play Sunday

The Panthers made tight end Greg Olsen a late addition to their injury report when they listed him as questionable on Saturday.

A back issue led to Olsen’s spot on the report, but it does not look like it will keep him from facing the Cowboys. According to multiple reports, Olsen is expected to play on Sunday.

The Panthers also listed right tackle Daryl Williams as questionable to play due to the dislocated kneecap he suffered during training camp. Williams was initially expected to miss games due to the injury, but he’s made a quick recovery and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he is “looking good” to be in the lineup.

Carolina ruled out wide receiver Curtis Samuel while the Cowboys will be without center Travis Frederick, defensive end Datone Jones and safety Xavier Woods.