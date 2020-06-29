Greg Olsen is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro on the football field, and no stranger to the broadcast booth.

Now, the Seattle Seahawks tight end is looking to add podcast aficionado to his lengthy resume.

Olsen announced this week that he will soon be releasing a seven-episode series called TE1, which focuses on long-form interviews with some of the NFL's elite tight ends. The careers of players like Tony Gonzalez, Cole Kmet, Mike Ditka, Shannon Sharpe, Travis Kelce and George Kittle will be highlighted.

According to Olsen's latest tweet, the podcast will "chronicle a 60-year evolution of the tight end position."

"I was able to have some incredibly raw and honest conversations you won't be able to hear anywhere else," Olsen said in a promo.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest former Seattle Seahawks legend Steve Largent].

Story continues

If Olsen's podcast series is anything like his broadcast work as an analyst, TE1 will be a must-listen for football fans.

Olsen signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in February. He joins a young tight end room that includes Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister, Luke Willson and 2020 fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson, who recently broke his foot during a workout.

Olsen will get an opportunity to catch passes from one of the NFL's star quarterbacks in Russell Wilson. At Carolina, Olsen caught 524 receptions for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns – nearly all from Cam Newton, who recently signed with the New England Patriots.

[RELATED: Richard Sherman disgusted by Cam Newton's contract with Patriots]

Greg Olsen to debut tight-end focused podcast called TE1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest