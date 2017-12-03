Greg Olsen is day-to-day with foot injury

No, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is not expected to play on Sunday against the Saints. Moving forward, it’s unclear when he’ll be back and, when he is, how long he’ll remain.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Olsen is day-to-day due to the foot injury that first happened in Week Two.

While it all could be minimal and minor and just a blip on the road toward Olsen making a meaningful contribution to the team’s playoff fortune, it’s alarming that Olsen returned, played for a bit, exited, and is still having issues a week later.

The situation justifies wondering when he’ll be good to go, and worrying once he’s back that he may not be back for long.