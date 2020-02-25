Greg Olsen couldn't pass up opportunity to sign with Seahawks

Greg Olsen had several options upon his release from the Carolina Panthers: He could retire from football and pursue his broadcast career or he could suit up in a uniform, join a contender, and give it a go one more time.

The three-time Pro Bowler had visits with the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills, before arriving in Seattle to meet with the Seahawks, his eventual choice.

"It was just too good of an opportunity to pass up," Olsen told Seahawks.com. "Their track record of success, consistency of winning. I've played in this city many times, and just the fanbase, the excitement, that stadium is one of the more unique venues in all of sports. And obviously Coach (Pete) Carroll, playing with somebody like Russell (Wilson), it just checks so many boxes I was looking for, and I'm confident I can just come in and do my part and help try to put (us) over the edge."

The veteran tight end signed his one-year deal reportedly worth $7 million with $5.5 million in guaranteed money on Monday.

For Olsen, the opportunity to play alongside quarterback Russell Wilson and under head coach Pete Carroll is something special. But at 34, Olsen is also determined to add Super Bowl champion to his lengthy list of accomplishments.

"I've seen you guys from the other side of the field, numerous times over the last few years," Olsen told fans in the video above. "I'm glad to join you guys and try to bring the Super Bowl back to Seattle."

And hopefully Olsen will get his opportunity to play for a championship in 2020. The Seahawks have been in the playoffs eight times in 10 seasons, and are coming off an 11-5 season that ended in a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Hampered by injuries at the tight end position, Olsen will have the opportunity to make an impact immediately as one of Russell Wilson's top targets.

