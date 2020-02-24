Greg Olsen couldn’t pass up opportunity to play with Russell Wilson

Greg Olsen had ties in Washington with Ron Rivera. He had ties in Buffalo with Greg McDermott and Brandon Beane.

So why did he choose Seattle?

The Seahawks have made the postseason seven of the past eight seasons, and they were 9-7 in 2017 when they didn’t. They have Russell Wilson, who has won a Super Bowl, at quarterback.

Olsen, who turns 35 next month, doesn’t have a lot of time left to get a ring.

It was as simple as that.

“I just felt that Seattle’s been special,” Olsen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer. “I just feel like their track record of consistency. We’ve seen it up close and personal here in Carolina at times. And obviously Russell Wilson. He’s an elite, special guy at the quarterback position, and [coach] Pete Carroll. It’s just a really elite situation, and they showed so much interest in me. It was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

Olsen, who caught 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns last season, will join Will Dissly at the position in Seattle.

He said he feels like a rookie again.

“It’s a new day, and I’ll earn my stripes with a new team and earn the respect of a new locker room and that’s exciting to me,” Olsen said.