Greg Olsen coaches up players at Tight End University
Former tight end Greg Olsen coaches up players at Tight End University. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The NFL is giving teams the opportunity to use two different helmets, making for some interesting combinations in the future.
So much for the slow time in the NFL. As teams begin to enjoy the only period of reduced activity in the ever-growing NFL schedule, they need to reconvene for the purposes of deciding in fairly short order an important piece of business for 2022. According to the memo disseminated on Thursday by the NFL, [more]
The NFL highlighted several minority coaches this week at its Quarterback Coaching Summit in an attempt to improve the number of Black head coaches. Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, praised Texans assistant coach Pep Hamilton, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and several others who gave [more]
On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders DE Carl Nassib publicly came out as gay. And current and former NFL players made it clear that he was their "brother."
Which underrated players on offense could surprise during training camp and make the Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster to start the 2021 season?
David DeCastro was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his last six seasons with the Steelers, who are going through a major reshuffling up front.
The Steelers have moved on from guard David DeCastro. They’ve done so in a way that prevents him from realizing any additional benefits from the team, if his ankle problem prevents him from playing this year. According to the league’s official transaction report, DeCastro was released with a non-football injury designation. This means that, in [more]
Why did the Steelers opt for Turner over a decorated longtime starter?
Josh Heupel knows better than most what it takes to be a college QB. Here's what the Tennessee football coach's dismissal of Kaidon Salter tells us.
Tebow will have to prove a lot if he's going to end his nine-year hiatus from a 53-man roster.
Justin Fields will be starting for the Bears sooner rather than later. But for now, he's the back-up behind Andy Dalton.
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
The Nets' All-Star forward took to social media to respond to the Bulls' Hall of Fame forward's claim that he didn't know how to play team basketball.
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
The Steelers released right guard David DeCastro on Thursday, and DeCastro reportedly is evaluating his future. It explains why the Steelers had veteran guard Trai Turner in for a visit last week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Steelers are in talks with Turner’s representation. The sides do not have a deal yet, but [more]
Thursday afternoon brought word that the Steelers have released right guard David DeCastro after a nine-year run as a fixture on their offensive line. DeCastro was in attendance at minicamp this month, but did not participate in drills or talk to the media about the reason he stayed off the field. It appears his ankle [more]
Ben Simmons became the 76ers' scapegoat as soon as they lost to the Hawks.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has some words for the city after the Game 7 loss at home.
Jags' Urban Meyer candid about Tim Tebow's chances of making team: 'He's one of 90'
Last month, 18-year-old Hobbs Kessler smashed Jim Ryun’s 1,500-meter American junior record, which stood for 55 years. Now Kessler is aiming for the Tokyo Games.