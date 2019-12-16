Greg Olsen cleared concussion protocol

The Panthers may not know who’s playing quarterback for them this week, but that person should at least have Greg Olsen to throw to.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, the veteran tight end said Monday he had cleared the concussion protocol after missing the last two games.

Olsen said he didn’t consider not coming back this year, and doesn’t know what the team’s thoughts about him beyond this year.

“I’m worrying about the two [games] I do have,” he said. “A lot of my future is out of my control.”

The 34-year-old tight end has a year left on his contract, and also has a future in television to consider. And with the Panthers about to hire a new head coach and make a decision about quarterback Cam Newton, there’s a lot in the air.