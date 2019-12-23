Greg Olsen calls Panthers a “collective failure” as an organiziation

The Panthers lost their seventh straight game on Sunday afternoon and one longtime member of the team was harsh in his critique of how things have unravelled in Carolina this year.

Tight end Greg Olsen said that the year has been a “collective failure” for the organization and called the team’s current state “about as rock-bottom as it gets.” Olsen knows that there are often cliched speeches given in these situations to make sure that everyone’s on the same page moving forward, but said there’s no point in that with one game left in the season.

“That s–t’s out the window,” Olsen said, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “We have failed. I failed. Every guy in this locker room has failed, everyone associated [with team] has failed.”

The Panthers have already fired Ron Rivera and the arrival of a new head coach will likely lead to a wholesale change on the coaching staff. Olsen’s comments suggest that other changes should be in consideration for the Panthers to get back on track in 2020 and beyond.