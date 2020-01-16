Greg Olsen busy broadcasting while he awaits Panthers decision

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is four years older than his new offensive coordinator, and unclear if the team wants to clear $8 million off the cap by moving him before next season.

But while he waits for an answer, he’s going to keep himself busy.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Olsen will work during the Super Bowl for Fox, and will also be part of their broadcast team for five XFL games this offseason.

Olsen has offers from multiple networks, and has worked games during Panthers bye weeks in the past.

He said he’s had a brief conversation with new coach Matt Rhule, but hasn’t gone in-depth about his own situation. He said at the end of the regular season he saw the “writing on the wall,” and if the Panthers are going to do a full rebuild (i.e. move on from quarterback Cam Newton) he’s more useful to them as a trade chip and/or cap savings.

He came back from two years of foot problems and caught 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns from a couple of backup quarterbacks last season, so he clearly could be useful to a team next season, beyond a broadcast team.