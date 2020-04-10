Greg Oden was 'pushed too hard' by Blazers, says to former teammate

With a franchise history full of what-if's, the career of Greg Oden has to rank near the top of that list for Rip City.

When the Portland Trail Blazers selected Oden with the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, the franchise saw the trio of Oden, Brandon Roy, and LaMarcus Alridge winning not just one, but multiple championships.

Had they remained healthy, perhaps those dreams come to fruition. In 62 games played together, the Blazers went 50-12: a 66-win per season pace. Of the 18 teams in NBA history to win 66 games or more in a season, all but four made the NBA Finals, with 12 winning it all.

On the most recent episode of Talkin' Blazers, former teammates Travis Outlaw and Channing Frye shared memories from that era of Trail Blazers basketball and how the career of Greg Oden, in particular, was tragically cut short.

He's one of the most, between him and Brandon Roy, the guy that I wish would have been healthy... because when he was doing his workouts and he was doing stuff when he was healthy, you were like 'I get it'. I would have taken him number one too like obviously Kevin Durant is who he is now (amazing, Hall-of-Famer, Champion)... Greg Oden was like an anomaly of a human being, especially as a big dude. - Channing Frye

When Portland's Big-3 played together they were all on rookie contracts too so the sky was the limit as they grew together, but catastrophic injuries to Roy and Oden doomed their championship aspirations before they even got started.

Travis Outlaw felt that the franchise put to much pressure on Oden to get back on the floor when thinking back to those days as a Blazer.

I felt like they tried to push him too hard. I really thought, like, let him feel his way out first and then you feed him. - Travis Outlaw

After being selected by Portland, Oden missed all of his would-be-rookie season due to microfracture surgery on his right knee. To start the next season, he left his NBA debut scoreless with a foot injury before returning two weeks later. Then in February of his rookie season, he suffered a chipped knee cap but made it back in time for the postseason.

Channing Frye saw both sides since a franchise wants to see their investment of the first overall pick pay off, and he was productive when on the floor.

But, you know when you pick somebody number one, right away you're trying to show like 'this is why we picked him.' I was kind of like, give him that Joel Phyrizbilla role first and then he would have blossomed into something good but they sped his process up. - Channing Frye

When Oden did play, he was a monster for Portland, averaging 16.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per 36 minutes in 21 starts in 2009-10 before suffering a fractured left patella against Houston. That'd be the last time he ever checked in as a Trail Blazer. Portland waived him in March 2012 after he had missed two full seasons.

That same 2009-10 season was when the Trail Blazers infamously had historically bad injury luck with Patty Mills (broken foot), Nicolas Batum (right shoulder muscle tear), Travis Outlaw (broken left foot), Rudy Fernandez (sciatic nerve damage), Joel Przybilla (ruptured right patella), Brandon Roy (strained hamstring, right knee meniscus tear) and even coach Nate McMillan (ruptured right Achilles tendon) all suffering significant injuries in addition to Oden's setback.

Channing Frye also thought that despite the incredible record when they three played together, there was still fit issues with a Big Three of Oden, Roy, and Aldridge.

"Him and Lamarcus [Aldridge] weren't the best together," said Frye. "Joel was a great compliment to LaMarcus because Joel was like 'I'll just get rebounds'... but then when you put Greg in there as they 'shot block, rebound guy', Greg's like 'dude I'm the number one pick. I can do more than this.' They both liked the same block... Then Brandon's like 'y'all can have all these shots in the first and the second, I'm [going to] shoot [in the fourth]."

But still, what could have been?

You can listen to the full podcast here.

Greg Oden was 'pushed too hard' by Blazers, says to former teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest