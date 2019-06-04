Greg Oden looking for his shot with the Celtics ... as a coach originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON -- One of college basketball's most decorated big men was in the Boston Celtics' practice facility on Monday - and he has no shot at logging a single minute for the Green Team this season.

That's because the aforementioned big fella is Greg Oden from Ohio State fame.

Oden, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft whose career was derailed by a series of knee injuries that limited him to just 105 NBA games spread out over three seasons (2009; 2010 and 2014), explained why he was in town to NBC Sports Boston.

"Just helping out; I'm trying to get into coaching so they allowed me to come in and help out," said Oden who added that the invite came from by Dave Lewin, the Celtics' director of player evaluation.

Oden was a student coach at his alma mater, Ohio State, this past season and like the draft prospects in town for workouts, he too is looking to impress the Celtics brass.

