Greg Norman told he's not welcome at The Open by R&A

Two-time Open winner Greg Norman has been banned by the R&A from participating in next week's 150th celebrations and its Champions Dinner, amid the fractious civil war with the Saudi rebel series.

Norman, the chief executive of the LIV Golf Series, has been notified that he is unwelcome here for The Open, which starts on Thursday. "In response to enquiries regarding the R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions' Dinner, we can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion,” a R&A statement read.

"The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage. Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow Greg will be able to attend again in future."

So while other former champions will take part in a four-hole challenge on this famous links on Monday, Norman will be barred. He reacted with characteristic disdain.

"I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf," he told Golf Digest. "It’s petty, as all I have done is prompt and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades."

In April the 67-year-old, who lifted the Claret Jug in 1986 and 1993 before finishing second as a 53-year-old in 2008, even signified his desire to tee it up in the tournament proper, but the R&A quickly shot down that hope when citing its regulation “that a champion must be aged 60 or under or have won the championship in the previous 10 years to be exempt from qualifying".

It was viewed as a cynical publicity stunt on Norman’s behalf, as he went about launching his $255 million series that has signed the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia, although the Australian insisted it was “a sincere ask”.

“I’m disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is The 150th Open,” Norman said when informed of the R&A’s refusal to bend the rules. “I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year – twice.”

The R&A has allowed LIV players to play in this Open, with Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen invited to Tuesday’s Champions Dinner. Norman will understandably feel cast as a pariah although he probably will not be overly surprised. Augusta National scaled down his status for the Masters in April.

“I normally get an invitation every January when they go out as a past major-winner,” Norman told Telegraph Sport. “Not this time. Although they did send me a grounds pass on the night before the first round.”

Norman has been fuming with the St Andrews governing body since late last year when it suddenly decided to cancel its Open exemption for the Asian Tour’s order of merit winner. That means Norman’s countryman Wade Ormsby is missing out on this staging of the game’s oldest major at the Old Course in July. The decision was made after LIV Golf pledged to invest $300m on the Asian Tour.

“That’s below petty as far as I'm concerned,” Norman said. “That's vindictive. Why take it out on the players when your responsibility as an institution is to help grow the player's development program?”

Up until that point, LIV believed the R&A was neutral after discussing its plan to set up a breakaway league.

"It was before I had signed up with LIV, but the guys who were involved in a meeting with Martin [Slumbers, chief executive] earlier in 2021 say they showed him the plans for a 14-event league and asked for his thoughts,” Norman said.

“There were 10 events in the US and four in other countries. All he said was that he would make it seven and seven. Apparently, he didn’t state any opposition then. So what’s changed?”