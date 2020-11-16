Dustin Johnson celebrating his Masters win - How Greg Norman, the Great White Shark, helped Dustin Johnson find his bite and become a winner - AP

Way back at the start of this seemingly never-ending year, Greg Norman sensed that he would be able to provide Dustin Johnson with the tools to turn outrageous talent into legacy silverware.

“If someone ever asked me who I’d like to mentor, I’d love to mentor DJ,” the Australian said in an interview in January. “DJ’s probably utilised only about 65 to 70 per cent of his talent. He should have won a lot more.”

Fast forward 10 months and here is Johnson, as the Masters champion, at last holding the status of multiple major winner. And guess who has helped him hunt down that elusive Green Jacket? The Great White Shark.

Granted, it may be pushing it a tad too far to name Norman as Johnson’s mentor, but there can be no doubt that the influence extends beyond a putting lesson earlier this year. It was supposedly a chance meeting at The Grove XXIII, the golf club owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan in the superstar belt of Jupiter, South Florida. Norman went to work, establishing trust on that practice green.

Insiders talk since of a burgeoning relationship bound by Norman’s lessons learned from personal experience. Inevitably, it is now set only to intensify. “Don’t do as I did, do as I say,” is the answer to all those seeing a comical irony in a man labelled golf’s biggest choker advising another victim of the stretch on how to hang tough.

And if that will not suffice, then the detractors should simply rerun the tapes of Sunday’s final round of the 84th Masters and watch as Johnson cast off the doubt of his previous shortfalls – of holding the 54-hole lead at a major four times and never once prevailing, of five runner-up major finishes – and easing home by five shots in a Masters record low of 20-under and realise that Norman, with his eight major runner-ups, was figuratively in his corner.

It was perverse, because in the hours leading up to Johnson’s 68, wisecracks actually predicted that the 36-year-old would “do a Norman” in reference to the most infamous Augusta collapse of all, when Nick Faldo overhauled a six-shot deficit. That excruciating Sunday afternoon will “celebrate” its 25th anniversary in April, although Norman’s pain might not now be so pronounced after living through a Masters victory by proxy. There were certainly echoes of this in his message to his friend on Sunday night.

Greg Norman of Australia shakes hands with Gene Sarazen after winning the 122nd Open Championship held at Royal St George's Golf Club - GETTY IMAGES

“A spectacular victory mate,” Norman tweeted. “Congratulations not only on your first Masters win, but doing so in a historic fashion. Enjoy every second of this.” And why should Norman not feel like that? Did not Ivan Lendl inspire Andy Murray to go where he had always failed at Wimbledon?

Did not Manny Steward feed off his own unsatisfied dreams to be pro boxer to train 41 world champions?

To Johnson, Norman could emerge as all that and more, because in the past 40 years, perhaps only Norman has looked so imposing as Johnson on a week-to-week basis, only not to translate the same pre-eminence on to the grandest stage.

As Brandel Chamblee, the former tour winner turned Golf Channel pundit, eruditely put it: “The fact that Norman only won two major championships speaks to the dichotomy that was Greg Norman: dominance and fragility. And that’s what you see in Dustin. He clearly has the talent to win multiple majors, but didn’t Norman have the talent to win eight, nine, 10 majors?”

Of course, Norman only has two Claret Jugs to his name and now it is his job, and of Johnson’s wider team – including the Harmons and his brother/caddie Austin – to ensure he does not stay rooted to the same number. In certain respects, it will hardly be a humiliation if Johnson does, because becoming a multiple champion elevates the standing substantially when one considers roughly two-thirds of all major champions only won once.

Yet Johnson’s vast armoury happens to have developed to a level where a third major seems almost a given.

He always had the ball-striking and that God-given laid-back demeanour, but now, thanks in part to Norman, his putting is no longer a weakness and there seems to be that inner steel and determination to extract everything he can from that well. Faldo believes Johnson could quickly become the major force of his generation, knocking off the three he requires to leapfrog Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka in a burst.

“The confidence DJ will get from this victory will do so much for him going forward,” Faldo said. “We’ve seen it in the past where guys get hot and win several majors in quick succession – Brooks Koepka won four in no time – and DJ has got everything he needs to win a bunch of them over the next few years. You look at his all-round game and you have to say the sky’s the limit. It’s only five months to the next Masters and he could start with that one. Dustin will certainly be the favourite going in as defending champion with the buzz and the euphoria still so fresh, I’m sure about that.”