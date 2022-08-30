Greg Norman boasts as Cam Smith joins LIV Golf for £100m

Cameron Smith of Australia arrives during a practice round prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on August 30, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts - Getty Images North America

Greg Norman has hailed the Saudi-funded circuit’s audacious £100 million-plus signing of world No 2 Cam Smith – as well as that of Joaquin Niemann, the youngest player in the world’s top 20 – as proof that “our truly global league is attracting the game’s best players”.

Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed two weeks ago that Smith, 29, would join LIV Golf just a month after becoming the hero of St Andrews when prevailing at the 150th edition of the British major. The news stunned the sport, with the Australian refusing to deny the story and instead declaring, “I am ready to cop some heat”.

Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irishman who the Queensland golfer denied at the Home of Golf, confessed to phoning Smith in an attempt to persuade him to stay, but it was to no avail as Norman claimed what could perhaps be considered LIV’s most prized recruit to date.

“Money was definitely a factor in making this decision – I won’t ignore that or say that wasn’t a reason,” Smith told Australian Golf Digest. “It was obviously a business decision for one and an offer I couldn’t ignore.

“[But] the biggest thing for me joining is [LIV’s] schedule... I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to get that part of my life back and it was really appealing.”

While Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have arguably bigger profiles than Smith, none of that quartet were considered at the top of their game when they signed their nine-figure deals.

Smith will play in LIV’s fourth £20m event in Boston this week – meaning the 48-man field will have won 12 of the last 24 majors – and will be hit with an indefinite PGA Tour ban when his opening tee-shot is in the air on Friday. It will be a humbling moment for the US circuit, as Smith won The Players Championship, their flagship event, in March. Indeed, with Anirban Lahiri and Harold Varner III also in this latest LIV batch, it means that three of the top six from Sawgrass have jumped ship this week.

Smith’s capture will surely quieten the critics who claim LIV is for has-beens. Niemann obviously falls into a similar bracket and his move might even be more concerning to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who invited the Chilean to their already infamous emergency players’ meeting in Delaware two weeks ago.

Greg Norman smiles during the LIV Golf Invitational in Portland - GETTY IMAGES

There were 23 elite golfers at the summit – minus Smith, who elected to stay away – where Woods and McIlroy unveiled their plan to safeguard the Tour’s future, with the PGA Tour quickly acting on their proposals and last week announcing a further $100m in prize money and incentives.

McIlroy claimed that “all the players in the room bought into the vision that Tiger and I have come up with”, but Niemann was plainly the exception.

Despite extensive lobbying, the 23-year-old has risked his major future by making the controversial switch and focus will now fall on the influence of Sergio Garcia, somewhat of a mentor to the world No 19, as well as the GSE Worldwide agency which, as well as Garcia and Niemann, boast eight other LIV players on their books, including Paul Casey and Louis Oosthuizen.

There were four others named in the 48-man field – Americans Varner and Cameron Tringale, another Australian in Mark Leishman and Lahiri. The latter is another significant transfer, being comfortably the best player from India.

LIV can now claim to have the top golfers from Australia, South Africa, India, Chile and Mexico, lending credence to Norman’s assertion that the tour is now “truly global”. In unveiling their 12 new “extended-purse” events for 2023, the PGA Tour conceded all would be hosted in the US, as will the four $20m events – the details of which are still to be confirmed.

Expect Norman to make plenty of LIV taking control of the southern hemisphere as he continues to chase Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama. Jay Monahan, the Tour commissioner, will be deeply relieved that Matsuyama has, for now at least, stayed despite being offered more than £300m. And so, too will Trevor Immelman.

The South African is the captain of the Internationals team that plays the US in next month’s Presidents Cup in North Carolina. Immelman’s squad has been decimated by LIV, with Smith and Niemann joining Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer as defectors who would almost certainly have teed it up at Quail Hollow. The PGA Tour owns the Ryder Cup-lite match and any player banned is ineligible.

A fortnight ago, Smith was either ignorant or deceitful when responding to a question if he would play in Charlotte. “Absolutely, yeah,” he replied. “That’s something that we’ve been looking forward to for the last three years.” That does the reputation of the popular “Mullet Man” no good whatsoever.