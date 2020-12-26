Greg Norman: Australian golfer in hospital with Covid

Greg Norman is in hospital with coronavirus (Getty)

Australian golfer Greg Norman is in hospital after suffering from coronavirus.

The 65-year-old, who won two Open championships in 1986 and 1993, confirmed on his Instagram page that he had been admitted to hospital on Christmas Day due to contracting Covid-19.

The former professional golfer posted a picture from his hospital bed, along with a second image of a doctor standing behind a protective screen that showed Norman in isolation from other patients.

Norman added: "This sums it all up. My Christmas Day. On behalf of millions, f*** CoVid. This get this s*** behind us never to experience it again."

Several golfers sent their best wishes to Norman, with British trio Justin Rose, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter among those to wish the Australian golfing great a “speedy recovery”.

Other well-wishers included South African golfer Trevor Immelman and American model Cindy Crawford.

Norman, who earned the nickname The Great White Shark, spent more than 300 weeks at the top of the world golf rankings, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

Alongside his two successes at The Open, Norman finished second an incredible seven times across the three other majors, having finished runner up at The Masters and the US PGA Championship in the same year as his 1986 Open victory. His final major appearance came at the 2009 Open Championship at Turnberry, though he continued on the senior tour until 2012.

