After Greg Newsome pick six, Browns trail Ravens 31-30 in fourth quarter

The Browns are right back in it — but they didn't actually tie the game.

Cornerback Greg Newsome came up with a pick six to pull Cleveland within one point, as Baltimore leads 31-30 midway through the fourth quarter.

Edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo tipped quarterback Lamar Jackson's pass at the line and Newsome came down with it. He then made his way down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown.

But Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point wide left to keep the score at 31-30.

It was Newsome's first career interception and first career defensive touchdown.