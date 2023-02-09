Greg Newsome II was lock-down in man coverage for the Browns in 2022

In 2022, second-year cornerback Greg Newsome II had a tough task as he transitioned to playing as the slot corner. There were some growing pains here and there but by the end of the season, he looked good. However, there was one thing that remained constant all season long and that’s his ability to lock down in man coverage.

Cleveland has a good problem on their hand with three talented corners on the roster. Newsome seems to not want to play in the slot and is clearly a better outside corner. It is clear that in man coverage is where Newsome thrives and with Jim Schwartz’s scheme he has a chance to really shine.

The team could end up moving one of their young players at the position but it is clear there isn’t anything wrong with Greg Newsome. Some think he had a down year and was trending in the wrong direction but the tape shows he has plenty of talent.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire