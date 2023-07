The NFL officially ok’d the ability to wear the number 0 for certain positions, and the Cleveland Browns officially have their first member switching. Third-year cornerback Greg Newsome II is changing numbers, jumping from 20 to 0.

The Browns, of course, are traveling to Greenbriar, West Virginia to begin training camp. Newsome II will not only have a different role this season, not playing exclusively in the nickel, but also a new number.

