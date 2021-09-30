Browns first-round pick Greg Newsome started the first three games of his NFL career, but the cornerback won’t be running that streak to four games.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Newsome will miss this weekend’s game against the Vikings due to a calf injury. Stefanski said that Newsome is considered week-to-week and that there are no plans to put him on injured reserve at the moment.

Greedy Williams will start in Newsome’s place. It will mark his first start since 2019 as he missed all of last season and has only played 16 defensive snaps so far this season.

“He has had limited reps in the games but seeing him a lot in practice, and I think he has done a nice job,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “Going all the way back to when he first got back out there, worked through it and got his wind back, I think you just see a guy who is continuing to get better.”

Newsome had seven tackles and two passes defensed in the first three weeks of the season. Williams has two tackles and one pass defensed in his limited playing time.

Greg Newsome out for Browns this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk