Greg McElroy thinks Brian Kelly can win a national championship at LSU

Brian Kelly’s first two seasons on the Bayou have not gone perfectly, but he has performed well. The Tigers have won 10 games for two years in a row and LSU had the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback on their team last year.

Recently, a quarterback who won a national championship during his time at Alabama stated that he believes Kelly has a chance to win a national championship while at LSU. To get there, LSU will have to run a gauntlet like never before as Texas and Oklahoma are preparing to join the SEC. Here is what Greg McElroy had to say about Kelly’s chances.

“I think Les Miles is a solid coach, I don’t think he’s elite. I think Ed Orgeron is a solid coach, I don’t think he’s elite. I think Brian Kelly is elite,” McElroy said on “Always College Football,” per On3. “That’s why I think the percentage chance that he will win a national championship at LSU is 50%. Now remember, people are going to hear that they’re going to say ‘50%, I mean, that seems a little low, or perhaps seems a little high. Winning a national championship is outrageously difficult. Outrageously difficult.”

I am not a betting man but those seem like pretty good odds to me.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire