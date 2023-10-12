Greg McElroy still thinks LSU can win the SEC West

The LSU Tigers enter Week 7 of the 2023 college football season with a 4-2 record.

That isn’t the way Brian Kelly or the Tiger faithful imagined the season starting out, but here we are. The Tigers are sitting at the third-highest odds to win the SEC championship. LSU is at +1100 which is behind Georgia (-155) and Alabama (+210).

Even with the 4-2 record, there is still hope that LSU can turn their season around and win the SEC championship. The Tigers have one of the best offenses in the NCAA, led by Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. If the defense can get it together, LSU can pull it off.

Greg McElroy was recently asked if he thought LSU could still win the SEC, here is what he had to say, per On3.

“I think LSU is a really dangerous football team,” McElroy said on Wednesday. “When you play LSU, you have to be really comfortable winning a shootout. They’re a little bit like this year’s version of Tennessee. Remember last year? With Tennessee, if you wanted to score in the 50s, Tennessee was going to go there with you. … Your offense better be on fire if you’re playing against LSU. “They are super dangerous, a team nobody wants to play but a team where you could get a lot of stat production offensively because their defense hasn’t shown me much to this point. I don’t trust them, but if they’re hot offensively — I’ll take LSU at [+1100].”

LSU will welcome the Auburn Tigers into Baton Rouge this weekend for another pivotal SEC matchup.

