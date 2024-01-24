Greg McElroy says Texas has a 70% chance to make the CFP in 2024

The 2024 Texas Longhorns football schedule puts them in a prime position to make back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. Now that the playoff field is expanding to 12 teams, it’s almost a lock.

ESPN analyst and commentator Greg McElroy gives Texas a 70% chance to make the College Football Playoff in 2024, even if the Longhorns end up going 9-3.

One of Texas’ biggest games will be against Michigan, where they will be traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the defending national champions.

Another key matchup for the Longhorns will be the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. This game is always fiercely contested, with stats always thrown out the window.

Texas will also be hosting Georgia, who is widely regarded as the top team in the country despite not making the College Football Playoff in 2023.

All in all, Texas has a favorable schedule and has a very strong chance of making another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Greg McElroy says he believes #Texas has a 70% chance to make the playoffs in 2024 and that he sees the #Horns going 11-1 or 10-2. pic.twitter.com/bXcodL81MU — Blake Munroe (@BlakeMunroeOTF) January 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire