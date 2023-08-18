Greg McElroy says he can’t watch Alabama games in the booth anymore

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy traded the helmet for the microphone in 2014 and now calls college football games for ESPN. While fans hear the voices of the commentators, they rarely see what goes on in the booth.

McElroy recently shared a story that offers a brief glimpse into what the commentators do behind the scenes. Well, not entirely.

Obviously, these are professional broadcasters that are paid the big bucks to be knowledgeable on the game they are calling and remain focused on the contest in front of them. However, they are football fans that have their own favorite teams too.

For McElroy, his favorite team just so happens to be his alma mater: the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In a recent interview with the ‘Saturday Down South’ Podcast, he explains that there were two Crimson Tide games he had on while in the booth. He watched the 2022 game against Tennessee and the legendary 2019 matchup against LSU.

He said that it used to be easier for him to treat it like a professional and distance himself from the program, but that now he feels like an actual fan. He made it clear that it’s not something he plans on doing again so it doesn’t impact his ability to call the game at hand.

Greg McElroy realized something watching the Bama-Tennessee game this past year. His Alabama fandom can be admittedly distracting when he's calling another game: pic.twitter.com/dotNEZ6C62 — SDS Podcast (@TheSDSPod) August 17, 2023

