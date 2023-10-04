Greg McElroy says ranking LSU in his preseason top-5 was ‘dumb’

ESPN’s Greg McElroy was one of several analysts who was very high on LSU entering coach Brian Kelly’s second season. He ranked the Tigers as his No. 5 team entering the year, but it’s a prediction he now regrets.

On an episode of his Always College Football with Greg McElroy podcast, McElroy called that prediction “dumb” and said he wouldn’t have the Tigers ranked in the top 25 at all at the moment.

“Even I, as someone that really prides myself on trying to be as accurate as possible, I got this one way wrong,” McElroy said, per On3. “The sick part is I took Florida State in the first game of the year. So how can I even justify having LSU at number five? Either way, I digress. LSU, if I were to re-rank them right now, I would not have them in the top 25. You can say, they’re scoring a million points. That’s awesome. That’s great.

“The biggest question mark for LSU is still the secondary. The secondary, to me right now, is a massive liability and I don’t think it’s going to get a whole lot easier against Bama, against Texas A&M, against some of the other teams are gonna face. How about Missouri this week. That’s a tricky game. One that they could very easily lose. Missouri’s quarterback, wide receivers playing great this week. So LSU at number five in the preseason was dumb.”

LSU will hope it can overcome recent struggles and get back closer to being the team many expected it would be before the season.

