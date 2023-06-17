Greg McElroy reacts to Auburn’s 2024 SEC schedule

Now that the 2024 SEC schedule release has had time to marinate, college football experts from across the region have begun to share their opinions on each program’s draw.

The most recent personality to share his take on SEC team’s fates is former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy. Since hanging up his cleats, McElroy is staying busy by hosting a podcast, co-hosting a radio show in Birmingham with former Auburn lineman Cole Cubelic, and serving as a college football analyst on ESPN.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Always College Football, McElroy took time to break down Auburn’s 2024 draw. McElroy complimented the SEC’s work in being able to keep Alabama and Georgia on Auburn’s schedule, but went on to say that the rest of the docket was “random.”

“Look at Auburn’s schedule. There wasn’t a whole lot of consistency across the board, but you did protect their two biggest rivals. The Iron Bowl and the [Deep] South’s Oldest Rivalry, Auburn-Georgia,” McElroy said. “So, I’m glad that those two games remained. The others felt just kind of thrown together a little bit with the Auburn Tigers.”

Another topic of note regarding the SEC schedule release is the lack of several games. Auburn will not play LSU or Mississippi State next season, but several notables that McElroy mentioned in his show are Alabama-Mississippi State, South Carolina-Georgia, and Oklahoma–Texas A&M.

Check out the entire episode of Always College Football here:

