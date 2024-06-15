Greg McElroy ranks Tiger Stadium as college football’s most hostile environment in 2024

With one of the highest capacities in the country at over 100,000, LSU’s Tiger Stadium is widely considered to be one of the toughest venues for opposing teams to play in college football.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, a two-year starting quarterback at Alabama, knows that better than most. On his “Always College Football” podcast, McElroy ranked the most hostile environments in the country for the 2024 season, and LSU topped his list.

“This year, I’m buying stock on LSU,” McElroy said. “Their fans are going to be engaged. Their fans are going to be energetic. Their fans are going to be well lubricated to go into the stadium and to make life extremely difficult for the opposing team.”

The Tigers enter a big Year 3 under Brian Kelly, and despite needing to replace quite a few pieces on both sides of the ball, they enter the season with optimism.

They’ll hope an environment like McElroy describes materializes as they try to make a push for a playoff spot.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire