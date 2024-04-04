Greg McElroy predicts Texas as next program to win first CFP title

Only a handful of teams have won a College Football Playoff national title. One analyst believes Texas will be the next team to win it among programs yet to secure a national championship in the playoff era.

Greg McElroy shared why he believes Texas will be the next program to win its first College Football Playoff.

“I’m going to go with the Texas Longhorns. Now (Steve Sarkisian) has it cooking. You could make a case that they had the most complete team in the sport last year. Now, while it will be a significant step up in competition week to week in the SEC, I think Texas’ resources, understanding of NIL, an innovative coach that has been really excellent in the portal and the recruiting trail, it just feels like for Texas it’s only a matter of time before they win a national championship yet again.”

There’s a long list of teams yet to win a title in the playoff era. Only Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Michigan have taken home the national title trophy since the tournament began in 2014. That McElroy views the Longhorns as legitimate favorites to win it speaks to the reputation the team has built in its playoff run last season.

Several things need to go right for Texas to win a title. Good overall health beginning at the quarterback position will be paramount for the team this season. Even so, the Longhorns have the players to compete for a title in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire