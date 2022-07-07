Greg McElroy: ‘What if Notre Dame joined the SEC?’

The pending major realignment of college football has everyone talking about Notre Dame’s future. Will the program stay independent, or will it join the Big Ten? However, Greg McElroy has decided to throw another wrench into the conversation. Chances are you won’t like what he’s proposing, but here it is anyway:

I’ve heard a lot of discussion the last couple days about the possibility of Notre Dame to the B1G… But we haven’t discussed this possibility… What if Notre Dame joined the SEC? 🤔 How would SEC fans feel? How would Notre Dame fans feel? — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) July 6, 2022

I guess the possibility of playing Alabama and/or Georgia every year would force the Irish to up their game as far as recruiting top talent. Besides that, there is nothing to suggest their culture would fit with the rest of the SEC’s. Sure, the fans have just as much of a superiority complex and desire to win as the other top dogs in that conference, but do you really want to see Tide fans at Notre Dame Stadium regularly? On top of everything else, the recruiting processes and standards don’t mesh well, so why make yourself an outlier?

McElroy’s pipe dream is just that, so he should put this possibility to rest.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89