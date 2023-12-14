Greg McElroy lists LSU vs USC as a huge game in 2024

The 2024 schedules have been released for every SEC team and there are some spicy games ahead of the best conference in college football. The LSU Tigers have started the past two seasons with one of the best opening weekend matchups in the country as they took on the Florida State Seminoles in two neutral site games.

The opponent for those games will change in 2024 but the game will still be one of the best opening weekend matchups in all of college football. LSU will take on the USC Trojans to start next season. A matchup that a lot of people would have liked to have seen this year because both teams have high-powered offenses and bad defenses.

The past two winners of the Heisman Trophy hail from USC and LSU. Both teams will be starting a new quarterback in 2024 but this is shaping up to be a great matchup. Greg McElroy agrees with that sentiment.

“When you think about where things are with the college football world, we’re not gonna have a ton of Big Ten-SEC matchups,” McElroy said, per On3. “USC doesn’t feel like a traditional Big Ten power, kind of weird still. I like it, I’m excited about it, it doesn’t feel like that. But to have Lincoln Riley against Brian Kelly, to me, is really interesting. I think you get this matchup in Vegas, which is becoming more and more a part of sports and kind of an epicenter of big events.

“So I just think that matchup there, Week 1, Sunday, is gonna be massive. It’s gonna have a ton of eyeballs, there’ll be Big Ten-SEC implications on the line. Obviously, I mean, Lincoln Riley really nosedove at the end of that season. Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams — two Heisman Trophy winners — both gone. It’s just a fascinating game with a lot of different tentacles to it.”

Both teams will be looking to start 2024 off with a bang.

