Greg McElroy likes the Longhorns roster over the Sooners in 2023

College football predictions are trickling in from national media. As expected, Red River is a premier topic of discussion.

Earlier this week, our colleague Kevin Borba noted TexAgs’ Billy Liucci’s thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma. Luicci opined that the Longhorns are in a much better place heading into the SEC. His comments could revolve around roster construction, where the ‘Horns have a decided advantage.

On one side stands a Texas roster full of proven players, including several first and second-round picks for the next two NFL drafts. The Longhorns have the best offensive tackle (Kelvin Banks), linebacker (Jaylan Ford), tight end (Ja’Tavion Sanders) and top two wide receivers (Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell) in the Big 12 conference. And there’s a sizable gap between them and the next best player at those positions.

The Oklahoma roster is for the most part constructed of several players with elite potential. But, as Texas head coach Darrell Royal once shared, potential just means you haven’t done it yet.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy strengthened the notion that Texas is more proven than Oklahoma this week. He said the following of this year’s game.

“(Red River) will be a lot closer than last year, but I still like where Texas’ roster is at this point relative to the Sooners.”

It’s an interesting battle. In Norman, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the most proven quarterback in the Big 12. Even so, he’s surrounded by several unproven commodities. In Texas, the Longhorns have a largely proven roster with an unproven starting quarterback in Quinn Ewers.

It’s uncertain how the matchup will turn out, but what is certain is the game will be must-see TV.

I’m officially buying the hype. Roster is stacked and Texas feels ready. Will they do it? https://t.co/RApTTJthlB — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) July 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire