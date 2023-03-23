Greg McElroy gives his take on the Jimbo Fisher, Bobby Petrino play-calling fiasco

I wouldn’t call it significant offseason drama just yet, but ever since Head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke on Monday during the first official day of spring football for Texas A&M, Fisher has now claimed the role of tyrannical puppet master by a majority of sports media heads after his brief answer regarding if new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will be calling plays for the 2023 season:

Was that the most Jimboesqe answer ever uttered in his 57 years on this earth? Probably not, but for those of us who cover everything this man says whenever a mic is in his general vicinity, his response was actually pretty clear solely based on the hiring itself, and it looks like former Alabama quarterback and current college football analyst Greg McElroy seems to agree while discussing the Aggies this week on “Always College Football”:

“How much will Jimbo Fisher meddle in what Bobby Petrino wants to do offensively,” McElroy said. “I don’t think he’s going to meddle that much to be honest with you. I think you go out, you hire a guy like Bobby Petrino, you’re not going to tell him what he can and cannot do. You might give some advice. I see this, I see that. I want to try this, sure, you might make some suggestions. But are you ultimately going to call a guy in that has that many skins on the wall to call plays and then not let him do his job? I have a hard time envisioning that.”

As we’ve conveyed all week here at Aggies Wire, Jimbo could have obviously been more definitive with his answer, but after video surfaced after the first day of spring practice commenced showing Petrino taking over the offense while Fisher advised in the background, it seems like things are headed towards that direction.

