Greg McElroy discusses what happens if Texas doesn’t win 10 games

Expectations are high for the Texas Longhorns heading into the 2023 season. College football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy is not afraid to discuss those expectations.

McElroy doesn’t believe a nine-win season is a failure, but it would certainly be a disappointment.

“Nine wins would still be a step in the right direction, in some cases. However, when you look at their roster relative to the rest of the Big 12, they have everything you possibly want.”

While the sentiment that head coach Steve Sarkisian must win 10 games might seem unfair, there’s plenty of logic behind it. If Sarkisian cannot win with the talent advantage the team currently possesses over the Big 12, how is the team going to then go and compete in the SEC?

While it’s possible Sarkisian could develop as a head coach between now and 2024, this season feels like the test of what he truly can do at Texas. Albeit, McElroy is willing to give more benefit of the doubt against a referendum on Sarkisian as a head coach this year.

“Now, if they come up short of the 10-win plateau, I don’t think it’s necessary to overreact and say Stark clearly can’t get it done. He clearly isn’t the right guy for the job. Look at the recruiting; look at how they’ve already landed some five stars in the upcoming class, the momentum that’s created on that part, and the interest and excitement that has led to them leaving the Big 12 of the SEC.”

While a 9-3 season and Big 12 title berth would be progress, it’s fair to say Texas needs to go 10-2 this season. Given the talent on the roster, it’s more than attainable.

